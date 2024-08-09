'Unimaginable suffering': Macomb County man accused of holding woman hostage in closet for 6 months

article

A Macomb County man allegedly kept a woman locked in the closet of his apartment for six months because of a drug debt, the prosecutor's office said.

From November 2023 until April 2024, Darren John Dawson, 34, allegedly kept the 58-year-old victim in a closet of his Clinton Township home. During this time, he is accused of stealing her Social Security money and food stamps.

According to records, Dawson has a previous conviction for drug possession.

Dawson is now charged with torture, unlawful imprisonment, and larceny by conversion of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. His bond was set at $1 million, no 10%.

"The victim endured unimaginable suffering in what can only be described as a living nightmare. Our office is committed to seeking justice for her, and we will pursue every avenue to ensure this individual is held fully accountable for the alleged crimes committed," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.