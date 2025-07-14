Innocent Uber driver killed in Macomb County police chase

The Brief A police chase Saturday ended with an innocent man dead after he was hit in Warren. Alex Habib was driving for Uber when he was hit and killed. More details about the chase and crash are expected later Monday.



An innocent driver killed during a police chase early Saturday in Macomb County is remembered as a passionate and dedicated father.

Family and friends say Alex Habib was the man hit and killed during a police chase that ended at 11 Mile and Van Dyke in Warren around 3 a.m. He was the only person in the vehicle, but was driving for Uber at the time.

The backstory:

Roseville police said the chase began in their city after a 16-year-old allegedly stole a vehicle and fled officers. It is unclear if Habib was hit by the fleeing suspect or police, as police have released little about what happened.

More details about the chase and crash are expected later Monday.

The victim, a husband and father of two young children, was a server at Jim Brady's at Royal Oak. Owner Tom Brady described how Habib always brought up the moods of others at the restaurant.

"We've got a tight team. When you do restaurants the right way, they're families," he said. "He's just one of those guys, when he's in the building, he just brought everybody up a couple of clicks."

What's next:

Brady said he plans to organize a fundraiser to support Habib's family. In the meantime, you can help by donating to a GoFundMe set up for the family.