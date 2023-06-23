Macomb County woman accused of tiying up, beating boyfriend's 80-year-old mother

article

A Shelby Township woman allegedly restrained and beat her boyfriend's 80-year-old mother while he was on a trip.

Laura Tisdelle, 40, was caring for the victim until her boyfriend returned from a five-day trip Wednesday. He allegedly found his mother with her hands tied together, restrained to the bed. She had been severely beaten and was in her own urine and feces.

The assault left the victim in critical condition.

Tisdelle was charged with torture, vulnerable first-degree adult abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence -third. Her bond was set at $200,000.00 cash/surety.

She was also referred to Community Corrections for substance abuse and a mental health evaluation.

"The torture and abuse allegedly inflicted upon a defenseless, elderly woman is a grim testament to the darkest corners of our society. It is my solemn duty to prosecute these heinous acts. We will ensure that the victim’s voice is heard, her pain acknowledged, and her perpetrator held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.