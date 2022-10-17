Macomb Mall shooting: Police search for at least two gunmen after shots fired outside mall

Roseville Police spent Sunday afternoon and evening collecting evidence as they search for at least two suspects after multiple gunshots were fired outside the Macomb Mall.

"Every officer in the city was there. We were calling people in off duty," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe. "Our neighboring jurisdictions; Eastpointe, Fraser, St Clair Shores, Clinton Township, they were sending us officers. It's all hands on deck."

Chief Monroe said the call went out as an active shooter to Roseville Police. It was unknown exactly what they were dealing with at first.

"Our officers locked down the whole mall. We cleared the whole mall which took several hours. Obviously, Macomb Mall is a large place," said Chief Monroe.

According to police, it happened Sunday afternoon outside Dick's Sporting Goods when police said two groups got into an argument inside the store. They continued to argue outside and someone pulled a gun.

"It appears as they are exiting the mall, outside Dick's Sporting Goods, one male fired a couple of rounds in the air," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe.

The sound of gunshots sent shoppers inside, like Chantay Russell, into a panic.

"Everyone started running, crawling, putting their phones on silent, calling 911. I called 911 and they told me ‘ma’am, we understand. We got them out there and stay safe'," Russel said.

She was returning shoes at Dick's when the sound of gunshots sent her scrambling for safety. She called police and then her son, Lawon, who dropped everything and drove to the store.

"I was frantic, scared, paranoid. I didn't know what to do - with all these mass shootings in the world, that's the first thing I thought," he said.

Kaira Ridling started at Bath and Body Works earlier this month and said everyone got down.

"Everybody behind the register just drops. We see everybody coming toward us so we all evacuated out the backdoor…to go outside. We didn't have time to lock our store," she said.

While it was her second week, it was Andrea Butler's second day. She said it was so traumatic, it may be her last.

"Children were in there. There was a lady behind me running and she was so terrified - she had a newborn baby - and she was saying 'please don't shoot my baby'. She was so frantic. I was scared," Butler said.

Nobody was hit by the gunshots but Russell said her car was hit by the bullets.

"I was devastated I was like oh my god. Thank god I wasn't in it. This world has got to stop - they gotta ban these guns," Russell said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify those involved and have a limited description of the suspects and described the shooter as an African American male, 18-25 years old, black hoodie and blue jeans.