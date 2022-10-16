Shots fired at Macomb Mall after altercation; suspect on the run

Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall.

A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.

"It appears as they are exiting the mall, outside Dick's Sporting Goods, one male fired a couple of rounds in the air," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe.

Three shots were fired before they all fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

"I was scared like I’ve never experienced anything like this before," said Andrea Butler, a mall employee.

Chantay Russell was inside the store and exchanging a pair of shoes at the time of the shooting.

"Everybody started running, crawling, and putting their phones on silent," she said. "I was frantic, scared; I was paranoid; all these mass shootings throughout the world, first thing I thought."

Police describe the shooter as an African American male, 18-25 years old, black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-775-2100.