Two years after a mass shooting at an alleged drug house in Detroit left three dead and two others injured, the Wayne County prosecutor has finally brought charges against an assailant.

A 32-year-old man out of Macomb was arraigned on a slew of felonies including murder and armed robbery on Friday morning. Identifying Jony Saad Alatto as the alleged perpetrator required "consistent and diligent work" by the Detroit Polcie Department, Kym Worthy said in a news release.

"Five people were shot and three of them were fatalities. This was difficult to put together but because of the consistent and diligent work of the Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, I am able to announce charges today. I am confident that justice will prevail, and that this defendant will be held to account," she said.

In August 2022, police were called to the 13000 block of Saratoga Street after reports of shots being fired.

Once on scene, they found one person outside a home with a gunshot wound. They also heard screaming from people inside the residence.

The individual outside died from their injuries while two more people would later die at the hospital. Two others would recover.

The three that died were 76, 55, and 41 years old.

According to the prosecutor's office, Alatto entered the home and fired a handgun multiple times. Before fleeing, he robbed the home.

In addition to three murder counts, he faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of armed robbery, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and 11 counts of felony firearm.