Madison Heights Police arrest 15-year-old with BB gun at Target

Madison Heights Police said a 15-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was spotted with what was believed to be a handgun going into Target on John R.

According to police, a 911 caller said a Black man wearing a white hoodie walked the Target on John R with a handgun around 11:45 Thursday morning. Police arrived and spotted someone matching that description outside the store.

When he saw police at the store, he ran back into the store and pulled the gun out of his pants. Madison Heights Police immediately notified Target and surrounded the store.

A few minutes later, he came out of the side door of the store with the gun in his hand but police were waiting for him and ordered him to drop the weapon. He did and was arrested without incident.

Police said he went into at least one other business nearby before going back inside Target. When inside the second time, he pointed the gun at a Target employee and ordered her to open the rear door so he could leave.

Madison Heights Police said they determined the all-black gun was a BB gun.

The person arrested was a 15-year-old from Madison Heights.

The case is being handed over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.