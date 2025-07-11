Man accused of holding woman hostage as sex slave: 'The role-play went a little far'

Andrew Payne – the accused kidnapper and rapist – took the stand in his own defense on Friday.

Prosecutor: "Why did you tell her to take off her clothes?"

"To take pictures," he said, followed by denying he forced her to have sex with him.

The backstory:

Payne is accused of luring a college friend to his house of horrors on the city’s east side – holding her hostage and raping her.

Prosecutors say it happened back in 2022 when Payne contacted the woman and told her about a possible job at his church – inviting her to meet with the pastor.

But when she arrived, it’s alleged Payne took her to the house across the street, pulled a gun on her, and told her she was now his sex slave.

Payne told police it was consensual and all part of a game where they were role-playing.

"I did some things I shouldn’t have – like getting angry and yelling at her – breaking her phone," Payne said. "Really, the whole role-play thing went a little far."

Jurors also watched video of Andrew Payne being questioned by Detroit police.

Detroit police in the video: "It was all lies – it was your plot to get her over there. Everybody makes mistakes – everybody does things that they’re not proud of.

"But if this thing went south – you need to tell us about it – right now you’re starting to look like a Jeffrey Dahmer or something."

Prosecutors say Payne locked the victim inside, assaulted her with sex toys and other items in a disgusting house full of garbage and dog feces.

"She wasn’t tied up – she wasn’t locked in," Payne told police during questioning.

Police: "You did tie her up – she was on her knees with her hands behind her back."

"One time for five minutes," Payne said.

Police: "Five minutes – would you like me to put you in handcuffs and put you on your knees for five minutes?"

Payne shrugged in response, during the police video.

Police: "Instead of admitting that you have some issues – because all of these are lies – all of these are lies."

Investigators say after two days of being held captive, Payne left the home – locked her in and threatened to kill her.

That’s when the victim escaped from the second floor window and ran to a nearby fast food restaurant looking for help.

Payne will be back on the stand Monday.

Inset: Andrew Payne. Larger photo: The alleged house of horrors police say that Payne held a woman as a sex slave.