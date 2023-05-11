Man accused of causing fatal Shelby Township crash while drunk

A St. Clair County man is facing charges after authorities say he was driving drunk when he caused a fatal crash Tuesday.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Victor Aguinaga,44, of Mussey Township, was driving west on 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township near Sabrina Drive when he crossed into the eastbound lanes. He hit a Kia Sorento head-on, killing the driver.

He is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, and open intoxicants

Aguinaga's bond was set at $500,000.00 cash/surety.

Related: Driver in fatal wrong-way I-696 crash had warrant from another drunk driving case

"When an impaired driver causes a fatal traffic accident, it is a senseless and preventable tragedy. Innocent lives are lost, families are shattered and communities are left to grieve. As a prosecutor, it is my duty to hold the responsible party accountable for his actions and seek justice for the victims and their loved ones, said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.