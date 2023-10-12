Inkster man accused of killing Detroit nurse pleads guilty to murder

The Inkster man accused of murdering a nurse after kidnapping her from a Detroit hospital earlier this year has pled guilty to second-degree murder. He agreed to a sentence between 36 and 60 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Jamere Miller had disguised himself in a wig, hat, and glasses in the parking lot of Detroit Receiving Hospital last May when he waited for Patrice Wilson to get off her shift. When she got into her car, Miller went into the back passenger side of the vehicle before shooting her.

Miller then got into the driver's seat and fled the scene.

Wilson's body was later found in the rear of a car at a Novi apartment.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Wilson was ending a relationship with Miller when he murdered her. Detroit police oversaw the investigation, which led to evidence in Inkster, Garden City and Novi. They found her vehicle hours after Wilson went missing.

Miller turned himself into police the next day.

On Oct. 10, Miller pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder. He'll be sentenced Nov. 1. In exchange for his guilty plea, charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, and multiple counts of felony firearm will be dismissed during the next hearing.