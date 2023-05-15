Suspect in kidnapping and murder of Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson in custody, sources say

article

The man wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a Detroit Medical Center nurse outside on Saturday and killed her has been taken into custody, according to sources.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack learned from sources on Monday morning that a suspect was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of Patrice Wilson, 29, after she left work Saturday morning. That man, identified by police on Sunday as Jamere Miller, was taken into custody on Monday.

Wilson was walking to her car after ending her shift at the hospital when she was kidnapped. The suspect in the kidnapping was wearing a blond wig when he came up from behind and forced her into the car before speeding away.

Her body was found dead inside her vehicle at a Novi apartment later on Saturday. Her family had feared the worst when they learned news of her abduction.

"I still feel like I'm watching TV. I don't feel like this is real," said Pamela Golden, Wilson's grandmother. "I'm very angry. She's a good girl, she doesn't do anything. She is not a girl in the street."

Wilson's family said Miller was a previous boyfriend of Wilson's.

Detroit police are expected to give an update into their investigation later on Monday.

The motivation behind the attack is unclear, but Miller was identified on Sunday is an ex-boyfriend of Wilson.

