Man accused of pointing fake gun at employee after stealing alcohol from Grosse Pointe Farms store

Authorities say a man arrested for an armed robbery last week in Grosse Pointe Farms pulled a fake gun on a store employee.

Harold Edward Smith, 53, of Detroit, is charged with armed robbery stemming from the crime Thursday at Village Food Market at Mack and McKinley avenues.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Smith allegedly stole several bottles of alcohol from the store. When he left and was confronted by an employee, he pointed a fake handgun at them.

Smith was caught Sunday at a vacant house in Detroit. He is expected to be arraigned on the charge on Tuesday morning.