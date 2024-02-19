Suspect found in vacant Detroit house after pulling gun on Grosse Pointe Farms store employee

article

A suspect is in custody after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Grosse Pointe Farms store Thursday morning.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was found by detectives from the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety and Eastern Wayne County Special Response Team inside a vacant Detroit house Sunday.

A search for the suspect started at Village Food Market at Mack and McKinley avenues. Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at a worker who confronted him after seeing him stealing.

The suspect fled on foot, leading to a lockdown at nearby Brownell Middle School while police looked for him.