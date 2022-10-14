Man accused of rubbing self on 3 employees at Rochester Hills beauty store

article

A man is accused of rubbing himself on three employees at a Rochester Hills beauty store after asking them for help.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Dante Fermin Colon allegedly assaulted women at the store in the 2800 block of S. Rochester Road on three occasions Sept. 22.

Authorities said 27-year-old Colon, who is from Rochester Hills, asked the employees for help near the men's fragrance section. Each time, the item was on the bottom shelf of the case, so the employees had to bend over.

As the employees reached for the item, Colon allegedly moved close behind them and rubbed himself against them. Each woman noticed Colon was sexually aroused. In one instance, Colon touched the employee six or seven times, the sheriff's office said.

One employee mentioned her encounter to the others. When they realized it had happened to all of them and wasn't an accident, they contacted authorities.

Colon was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct. He is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond at the Oakland County Jail.