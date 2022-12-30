Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of running red light, causing fatal Dearborn crash charged with murder

By Amber Ainsworth
A driver in a van fled a Dearborn traffic stop and hit another vehicle on Dec. 26, 2022. The other driver was killed. 

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with several felonies, including murder, stemming from a Dearborn crash that killed a woman earlier this week.

Authorities say that when a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Chance Robert Murphy for speeding Monday on Michigan Avenue, he ran a red light at Gulley and crashed into a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murphy allegedly tried to run away after the crash, but he was caught. He is currently hospitalized.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Murphy with second-degree homicide, first-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death, and resisting and opposing a police officer. 

