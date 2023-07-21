Man accused of stabbing, robbing victim outside Detroit liquor store

article

A suspect is in custody and facing charges after a Detroit robbery and stabbing in broad daylight.

Jesse Glenn Maybin, 44, of Detroit, is accused of stabbing the victim in his neck and back outside Prince Liquor around 10 a.m. Sunday. He then stole the victim's belongings and fled, police said.

Maybin was arrested two days later.

"Déjà vu. Another case where a completely innocent victim minding his own business was seriously assaulted. Violence is not always gun violence. We need to pay attention to it all – all the time," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Maybin is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and armed robbery.