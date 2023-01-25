Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of threatening Detroit dollar store employee with gun charged with armed robbery

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he robbed a Detroit dollar store at gunpoint and threatened to shoot an employee.

Antoine Clements, 41, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 1 crime.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Clements went into the Dollar Tree in the 11520 block of Hayes Street as a customer around 6:25 p.m. However, he then pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot an employee.

Clement was arrested Saturday. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Earlier this week, Detroit Police Chief James White said that there had been 20 armed robberies of dollar stores since the beginning of the year.

