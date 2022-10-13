Man sentenced after taking photos of teen in fitting room of Macomb County store

article

A man will spend a year in jail and five years on probation after authorities say he took photos of a teen in the fitting room of a Macomb County store last year.

During his probation, Kristopher Murray, 39, cannot have a cellphone with a camera phone with a cell phone camera, and cannot have contact with the victim or anyone younger than 18. He must also continue sex-offender therapy.

Murray was caught sliding his phone under the door of a fitting room at Plato's Closet at Utica's Shelby Corners in 2021. A girl who was changing in the room covered the phone before seeing it again.

The girl told her mother, who confronted Murray before calling police.

Police said Murray had two phones – one he gave to police and one that had the photos he took on it.

Murray is already on the sex offender registry after he was convicted of capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person last year. He was caught taking photos up the skirt of a woman at Somerset Mall in Troy in February 2020.