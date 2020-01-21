Man accused of viral I-94 donuts in Detroit also charged with New Year's Day assault

The man accused of recklessly turning donuts on I-94 in his Camara in December has been arraigned for the charge, while new charges in an unrelated case have surfaced.

Devin Cronk was in court Tuesday in Wayne County where he was charged with the viral donut stunt that blocked traffic on I-94. The Allen Park Man has been charged with two misdemeanors - disturbing the peace and reckless driving.

During his arraignment, the judge set his bond at $100 but also informed him he was wanted for something else, an outstanding misdemeanor traffic violation.

While Cronk appeared in court on Tuesday, FOX 2 learned of another recent case in Livonia where he's accused of assaulting two women during a New Year's Eve hotel party.

On New Year's Day, Livonia Police investigators received information regarding an assault and battery of two women and Cronk was the suspect. He was arraigned on January 16th for both cases but he stood mute, meaning he did not enter a plea.

The cases have now been adjourned for a Pre Trial on January 29th.

Devin Cronk had been wanted for reckless driving since police identified him on Dec. 26, asking that he turn himself in. Police also put an alert out for his 2010 orange Chevy Camaro that was seen in the video on social media.

Advertisement

He turned himself in on January 2, the day after the alleged assault.

FOX 2 has reached out to Cronk's attorney for a statement.

