Warren man accused of killing wife bound over for trial

A Warren man accused of shooting and killing his wife was bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court on Friday for trial.

Antonio Askew, 41, allegedly fatally shot his 34-year-old wife, Eboni Askew, in their home in Warren on Friday, Feb. 16, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Antonio was charged with second degree murder and felony firearm on Feb. 20. He faces up to life in prison.

"The tragic and senseless killing of this woman, allegedly by her husband, underscores the urgent need to end domestic violence in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release. "We are committed to seeking justice for the victim and her family, and we will not rest until this epidemic of violence is eradicated."

Antonio is set to be arraigned on June 24 by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Kathryn Viviano.