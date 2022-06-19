Man and woman killed overnight in housefire; Detroit fire department investigating

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed two people overnight in Detroit.

Firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a house fire near Golden Gate Street and John R Street in Detroit.

A woman in the home suffered third-degree burns and was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she died on the way. The man was declared deceased on the scene.

The fire department said it was unclear if there was anyone else at the home along with the two victims.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

The Detroit Fire Department's Arson Division is currently investigating.

