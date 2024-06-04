Man armed with weapons, handcuffs, rope caught trying to break into ex-coworker's Royal Oak home

article

A Dearborn Heights man allegedly had a gun, knife, rope, handcuffs, and more when he was caught trying to break into a former co-worker's Royal Oak home over the weekend.

Police said the victim was sleeping inside her home on Smith Avenue near Crooks Road around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when she awoke to Levi Trahern Smith, 34, trying to break into her side door. She activated a panic button, and Smith tried to walk away but was caught by Royal Oak police officers.

According to police, Smith had a large backpack containing a loaded handgun, a large knife, handcuffs, rope, masks, a hammer, a crowbar, duct tape, and latex gloves.

Police said they learned Smith used to work with the victim and previously showed romantic interest in her.

"The quick thinking of the victim to contact police once she realized this dangerous situation was unfolding prevented a much worse outcome. As a result, the officers immediately located the suspect and took him into custody," ROPD Chief Michael Moore said.

Smith was charged with first-degree attempted home invasion and felony firearm. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, no 10%.