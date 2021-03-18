Man arrested after stealing car in Detroit with boy inside

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he stole a car Wednesday with a 7-year-old boy inside.

The man was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Linwood and Fullerton in Detroit, police said. The stolen car was also recovered.

Police said the man stole a car from a gas station in the area of I-75 and Warren. The man dropped the boy off unharmed in the area of Caniff and I-75.