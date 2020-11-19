Man arrested in Roseville for assault after roadrage incident on M-39

Michigan State Police have arrested a male in his 20s for a felonious assault that occurred during a road rage incident Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched after a victim went into the 8th precinct to report they had been assaulted on the highway.

The victim said it happened on M-39 heading south near I-96, the latest in a series of crimes that have taken place on Metro Detroit freeways.

Police left to investigate around 9:30 p.m. after the victim gave the license plate of the suspect vehicle.

In a preliminary investigation, police interviewed residents of the address where the vehicle was registered.

Together, the parties determined the suspects were currently at an address in Roseville and that one of the individuals was on probation.

Working with the Roseville Police Department, officers located a male and a female suspect. During a consent search, a toy firearm was located matching the description of the one used by the victims.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.