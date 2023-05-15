Man arrested minutes after Ann Arbor bank robbery, police say

article

A suspect was caught within 10 minutes of an Ann Arbor bank robbery last week, police said.

Virgil James Ross, 49, walked into the Chase Bank at 100 S. Main around 11 a.m. Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to police. Authorities said Ross did not imply he had a weapon and no weapons were seen.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, and he fled on foot.

Officers were able to find and arrest Ross, who was arraigned the next day on a bank robbery charge.

He was denied bond and is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail.