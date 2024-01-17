Man blocks Dearborn road, pulls gun on driver

article

Dearborn police say a man used his pickup truck to block the path of another driver before pulling a gun on the victim.

Surveillance video from a home captured the man blocking a red Chrysler Town & Country minivan with his black Ford F-150 near the intersection of Glover and Culver around 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect approached the minivan with a handgun drawn. He repeatedly demanded that the minivan driver remove the keys from the ignition and get out of the vehicle. The driver did not comply with the suspect's demands.

The minivan driver then drove east on Glover with the suspect following them in the truck.

(Photo: Dearborn Police)

Police say neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

"This is a shocking event in our community. Our department is doing all that we can to locate both drivers as quickly as possible. As we begin to investigate this incident, I urge community members with information to come forward," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.