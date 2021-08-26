Man bound over for trial after 6-year-old Ypsilanti Township boy shot

An Ypsilanti Township man was bound over for trial Thursday after he is accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy earlier this summer.

Ryan Le-Nguyen is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm in or at a building, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing injury, and three added counts of felony firearm in connection with the alleged incident.

Suspect: Ryan Le-Nguyen

He is accused of threatening a neighbor boy and shooting him while the child was grabbing his bike from in front of Le-Nguyen's home on Candlewood Lane in June.

The child's father, Arnold Daniel, said his children were playing outside.

He said his son Coby went to grab his bike. Daniel said Le-Nguyen came out with a sledgehammer and said something to Coby.

Daniel said he didn't know exactly what was said but knows his son said something back. After that, the neighbor went back inside and Daniel said he shot a gun through the front window, hitting Coby in the arm.

"He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast. [Then he] got a gun and BOOM shot me right here," Coby said.

Nguyen is being held at the Livingston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.