Judge raises bond for man charged in shooting of 6-year-old boy in Ypsilanti Twp

A Washtenaw County judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy in the arm originally held on a $10,000 bond to turn himself in and has increased his bond to $100,000.

The judge ruled on Thursday, two days after Ryan Le-Nguyen was charged with assault with intent to murder. On Tuesday, Le-Nguyen was given a $10,000 bond and was released that same day, sparking outrage among residents in Ypsilanti Township.

The prosecutor's office told FOX 2 on Tuesday that an emergency motion was filed to raise the bond. On Thursday, a different Washtenaw County judge heard the case and said additional facts presented that were not originally included in the arraignment were concerning.

The judge said there may have been previous threats against the child which were not included in Tuesday's charges and ordered Le-Nguyen to turn himself in through his attorneys.

The judge set the new bond at $100,000 cash bond - no 10%. He was also ordered to wear a GPS tether if he's released on bond.

Six months ago Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit there vowed to reform the bail system - doing away with cash bonds in most situations.

"We are not opening the jailhouse doors," Savit said to FOX 2 previously. "What we are saying is your money won't determine your freedom."

On Wednesday FOX 2 asked Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton about bail reform.

"I've been consistent since day one that I agree with the premise on reform around bail., that your ability to pay or not to pay a dollar amount shouldn't be the determining factor on whether you stay incarcerated through the adjudication process," Clayton said.

There's a but - and that is - Sheriff Clayton says, a suspect's risk to the community should be the driving factor in bail decisions.

He adds it is worth examining if this new reform is working.

Describing him as a serious threat to the community and especially children, the prosecutor's office said Le-Nguyen admitted to shooting his gun out of the window. His defense attorney said Le-Nguyen admitted to firing the gun but said he did not admit to shooting it at a person in particular.

Le-Nguyen is accused of shooting 6-year-old Coby Daniel on Sunday in Ypsilanti Township as the young boy was getting his bike from his front yard.

Coby's father, Arnold Daniel, said when the kids were playing they left a bike in the front yard. When Coby returned, he said Le-Nguyen came out with a sledgehammer and said something to Coby before shooting through the front window of his home, hitting the boy in the arm.

"He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast. (Then he) got a gun and BOOM shot me right here," Coby said.

The bullet went through the boy's arm and he was rushed to the hospital. Daniel said the doctor told him that had the bullet been an inch in either direction it likely would have killed Coby.

After his initial arrest and $10,000 bond, Daniel told FOX 2 he was angry and confused about the low bond.

"I’m trying to figure out he got a bond so low for trying to kill my kid," Daniel said.