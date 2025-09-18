Robbery suspect charged after allegedly hitting Warren police K-9, leading officers on chase

The Brief A man allegedly stole a vehicle, robbed a store, and plotted to rob another business last week. While Warren police were investigating, the suspect allegedly hit police vehicles and then a police K-9. One of the suspect's passengers was shot by a police officer during the encounter.



A Detroit man is now facing charges after police say a stolen vehicle and robbery investigation led to a person being shot by a Warren police officer and ended with a chase.

Karl Williams Sr., 62, is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property, third-degree fleeing police, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, felony firearms, and causing physical harm to a police animal. He is charged as a fourth-offense offender.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office, Williams allegedly stole a running GMC Acadia in Oak Park on Sept. 12 before robbing a Walgreens on Lahser in Southfield and getting away with cigarettes.

He then picked up three other people and allegedly plotted to rob a car wash on Eight Mile in Warren. While this was happening, Warren police officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the car was and attempted to stop it. Instead of stopping, Williams is accused of driving between two police vehicles, hitting both of them and nearly pushing one of the patrol vehicles into a police dog named Diezel.

At one point, an officer fired a shot at the Acadia, hitting a passenger in the lower back. After that, Williams allegedly drove at an officer and Diezel, hitting the dog. Williams then drove around the patrol cars and sped away, the prosecutor's office said.

Police pursued Willaims as he allegedly hit speeds of more than 100 mph. Eventually, Williams hit the median, forcing the Acadia to stop. All four suspects were arrested.

The passengers, Shamari Smith, Frank Durham, and Timothy Moultrie, were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery,

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Luicido called what happened "a complete disregard for the law."

What's next:

Williams is currently in the Macomb County Jail on a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

He is due in court Sept. 23 for a probable cause conference.