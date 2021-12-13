Man charged after Detroit bus driver stabbed during argument

article

A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver was stabbed last week during an argument, authorities said.

Brandon Marquis Hobson, 39, of Detroit, is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and one count of felonious assault.

Brandon Marquis Hobson

According to authorities, an argument between Hobson and the 52-year-old driver allegedly resulted in Hobson stabbing the driver Wednesday. When police responded to the area of Grand River Avenue and Trinity Street around 11:30 a.m., the driver pointed out Hobson.

The driver, who was stabbed multiple times, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"We are in times today where people who are stepping up to do already difficult jobs cannot even do so without putting their lives in danger," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "It was hard being a city bus driver even in pre-pandemic times. This case is illustrative of what can happen during the ordinary workday of a bus driver. The alleged actions of this defendant drive the point home even more."

Advertisement

Hobson's bond was set at $25,000/10%. He is due in court Dec. 23 for a probable cause conference.