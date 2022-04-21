Man charged after homeless woman found stabbed to death in Detroit house
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a homeless woman was stabbed to death last week.
Pete Jason Lockett, 40, is accused of stabbing 50-year-old Lizabeth Lambie on April 15.
Police found Lambie's body while doing a welfare check Monday morning at a house in the 9020 block of North Martindale Street, near I-96 on Detroit's west side.
Lockett is accused of stabbing Lambie in the chest.
Advertisement
He is charged with second-degree murder and remanded to jail.