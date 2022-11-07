Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business

article

A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday.

Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

According to police, the 62-year-old victim was found covered in blood with several stab wounds in a business in the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Washington was arrested without incident nearby, and a knife was recovered.

The victim is expected to survive.

"Our relationship with the community is often our greatest asset in keeping our city safe. The swift actions of witnesses and the prompt response by officers allowed us to safely apprehend the subject and prevent further violence to our community," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Washington is due back in court Nov. 23 for a preliminary exam.