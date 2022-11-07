Man found dead at Detroit apartment after person talking to him on phone hears loud noise

A witness was talking to a man on the phone when he was shot early Monday at a Detroit apartment.

Police said the person on the phone heard a loud noise and the man stopped responding, so she went to the 19200 block of Lahser to check on him. When she arrived, she saw a bullet hole in the door then discovered the victim nearby.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody.