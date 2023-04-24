Man charged after stabbing inside Ann Arbor home

A man is accused of stabbing another man inside an Ann Arbor home last week.

Tyler Thomas Oliveria, 46, was arraigned Monday on a charge of assault with intent to murder stemming from the stabbing on the morning of April 17.

Police allege Oliveria stabbed a 42-year-old man in the shoulder at a home in the 2300 block of Pauline Boulevard. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other. The victim was treated at the University of Michigan Hospital and released.

Oliveria's bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.