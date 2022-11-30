Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

article

A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.

Authorities said the brother and Sinnawi made plans to meet up for a physical fight. Someone else then drove the brother to the area of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads to wait for Sinnawi.

Sinnawi pulled up with his girlfriend and shot the driver five times, the prosecutor's office said. The victim survived, and the brother and sister were not hurt.

"This is another example of Warren police not only putting their lives on the line for us every day, but actually saving a life," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

After the shooting, Sinnawi fled but was later arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety, and he must wear a GPS tether if released from jail.