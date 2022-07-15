Man charged with murder after ambush at Detroit liquor store

article

A Detroit man is facing charges after a fatal shooting Monday that police described as an ambush.

Terrance Anderson Lewis, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Francisco O’Neal, 48, at a liquor store in the 19340 block of W. Warren Avenue in Detroit. O'Neal was found inside the store, and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Lewis is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Police said the incident didn't appear random and stemmed from an altercation that happened two weeks ago at the same party store where words were exchanged.

"A crime of passion type situation," said Capt. Michael Dicicco. "They are upset about something for some reason, and it seems like they were going to do, what they were going to do."