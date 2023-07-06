Man charged with murder after Ypsilanti stabbing on Fourth of July

A man is facing charges stemming from a fatal stabbing in Ypsilanti on Fourth of July.

James Lee Trussell, 19, is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times in the upper torso in the 800 block of Green Road. Trussell is charged with open murder.

Police believe the stabbing was the result of a dispute between roommates.

Investigators have also been looking for a second suspect, 19-year-old Kyrah Tate. She is Black with brogan eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIP line at 734-292-5429.