Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car.

Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as well as assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and one count of possession of a police scanner during a felony.

According to Michigan State Police, the car's owner reported it stolen to Dearborn police and told them it had an Apple AirTag on it. Police followed the AirTag's location to Roosevelt near Martin Luther King in Detroit.

Related: How Apple AirTags work and why they are raising security concerns

When officers arrived, the stolen car was parked and two males were outside. According to MSP, one of the males fired a shot that hit the hood of the undercover officer's car and then went through the officer's hood of his sweatshirt and into the headrest of the back seat. The officer was not hurt.

With the help of Detroit police, officers executed search warrants at two homes in the area. They recovered four weapons and arrested two males in connection with the shooting. A third male was also arrested on outstanding warrants from another department.

Blanding was arraigned on Thursday and given a $750,000 bond. He's due back in court on Jan. 9.