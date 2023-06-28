Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Macomb Township

A Roseville man died after he was hit by vehicles while walking Sunday morning in Macomb Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the 44-year-old victim was walking on Gratiot near Abington Circle North when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado around 5 a.m. While the pickup truck driver was on the phone with 911, the victim was hit again by a Ford Taurus.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers who hit the victim stayed at the scene and are cooperating. Investigators say there are no signs of intoxication.