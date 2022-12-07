Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone

A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone.

According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.

Police said a preliminary instigation shows that the man merged right, crashed into the semi, then his vehicle rolled into the right ditch. He was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead once freed.

The crash closed the freeway, with traffic being diverted to southbound I-275 and M-5.

As of 9:45 a.m., the road was still closed.