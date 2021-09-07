Man dies after falling from Michigan's Presque Isle cliffs into Lake Superior

Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula said a man fell from the cliffs at Presque Isle and died after falling into Lake Superior on Labor Day.

According to police, the man died Monday at Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Police said they believe the man was on the cliffs to take photos when he fell. WLUC-TV reported that witnesses reported the fall and called the police.

The man, who was not identified, was found in Lake Superior near the shore. He was unresponsive but died at a Marquette hospital.

The man is at least the third person who has died from an accidental fall from cliffs at the Upper Peninsula.

In late July, a man from the Detroit area died at Pictured Rocks in Munising. Police said that man is believed to have stepped over a barrier when he fell.

The other death happened about three weeks ago when a 75-year-old hiker fell near a waterfall in Lard Township at the Sturgeon River Gorge.

