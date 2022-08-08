Man drowns trying to set anchor in Lake Huron

A man drowned when he jumped in Lake Huron to set his boat anchor Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, and his wife visited Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron. Around 12:30 p.m., he jumped into the water to set an anchor and began struggling in the heavy current. He was not wearing a life jacket.

When he couldn't swim back to the boat or get to shore, he began yelling for help, and was seen going under the water.

St. Clair County dive members found Maul's body in about 42 foot of water just south of the Blue Water Bridge.

Officials noted that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the death.

Maul is one of at least two people to drown in a Great Lake on Sunday. Across the state at Grand Haven State Park, Jonathan Mendez, 21, was swept into Lake Michigan while swimming. A helicopter found his body Sunday evening.