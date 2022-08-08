Man drowns in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park

article

A man died over the weekend while swimming in Lake Michigan at the Grand Haven State Park.

Police said Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Mich., was swimming when he was swept past the buoys before 4 p.m. Sunday.

A human chain, Coast Guard rescue team, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, and the Grand Haven Township Fire Department assisted with looking for Mendez. His body was recovered with the help of a helicopter around 6 p.m.

The beach had a red flag Sunday morning because 3-4 feet waves were expected, and swimming was not advised.

Grand Haven State Park recently updated its warning flags to include a double red, which means the beach is closed. Under a single red flag, swimming is not recommended, but people can decide to take the risk.

Mendez is one of at least two victims to drown in a Great Lake on Sunday. Donald Maul died after jumping into Lake Huron to set a boat anchor.