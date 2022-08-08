Dive teams looking for body of missing boater who went overboard on Lake St. Clair
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dive teams are still searching Lake St. Clair for the body of a missing boater who went overboard in Anchor Bay.
The search started around 7 p.m. Sunday, but it is believed the man went into the water between 6 and 7 p.m. He was on a boat with other people, and it isn't clear how he ended up in the water.
The water in the area is about 12-15 feet deep.
Rescuers were searching through the night, and continue to look Monday morning.