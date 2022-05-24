Man facing charges after fatal shooting at Warren apartment

article

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal shooting Saturday in Warren.

Roger Boyd is charged with firearm discharge in or at a building causing death and felony firearm in connection with the shooting at Regency Club Apartments.

Police responded to the complex around 6:30 a.m. and found a 54-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officials said the relationship between the shooter and victim is known, but would not specify how they know each other or what lead to the shooting.

Boyd's bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety, no 10%. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.