Man finds body in drainage ditch while walking in Chesterfield Twp.

Chesterfield police have launched an investigation after a body was found Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 27-year-old Ann Arbor man was walking on Gratiot Ave near 22 Mile when he discovered a human body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation.

The officers investigated further and discovered the body had been lying there for some time, police said.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

