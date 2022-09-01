Man found dead in Waterford's Williams Lake

The Waterford Police Department says the body of a man was found in Williams Lake on Thursday.

According to a press release from Police Chief Scott Underwood, around 9:40 a.m., police were called to Brightwood Ct. after someone reported seeing a body just off-shore from their property on the lake.

Police arrived and could see what looked like a person floating about 15 feet from the shore. The officer then went into the water to pull the person to shore but the man was already dead.

According to police, the water depth in the area was about 4 feet deep.

The man has been identified by police but his name is not being released at this time. His cause of death is not immediately known.

Waterford Police are working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.