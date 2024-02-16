Man found guilty after murder at Oakland County hotel

article

Earlier this week, a jury found a man guilty of murder and several other charges stemming from a 2021 shooting at the the Royal Oak Township Baymont Inn.

Christian Armari Johnson, 22, was convicted Wednesday of felony murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

Authorities say Johnson shot and killed a man at the hotel on Eight Mile on June 6, 2021. A woman was also injured in the shooting.

During Johnson's four-day trial, prosecutors called 26 witnesses and jurors deliberated for approximately an hour before reaching their unanimous verdict. He will be sentenced on March 18.

"I hope this verdict brings the victims’ and their loved ones some sense of closure," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the diligent work of APA (Darcey) Jacobs and her handling of this case."

A second man who was charged in connection with the case, Aurelius Juan Williams, 21, pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder and involuntary manslaughter last month. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.