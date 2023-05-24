Expand / Collapse search

Man held on $1 million bond after Southfield hatchet attack

By Amber Ainsworth
John Darby IV

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is charged with assault with intent to murder after authorities say he attacked his father with a hatchet Monday in Southfield.

John Darby IV, 22, is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with attacking 51-year-old John Darby III.

Police said the suspect, who has no criminal history and may have been suffering from mental illness, took his father's truck after the assault.

A Be On the Lookout was issued for the suspect, who was stopped and arrested by Michigan State Police. Troopers say they found a bloody hatchet during the stop.

John Darby III is hospitalized in critical condition. 

