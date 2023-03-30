Man in Chesterfield stranger danger identified as scrapper looking at metal near where teen was walking

Chesterfield Township police say a stranger danger reported last week was just a scrapper looking for metal.

A high school student said that a white van was following her slowly as she walked to the bus stop in the area of Lakewood and Edith.

On Wednesday, the girl's mother saw the van on her doorbell camera and called police. Investigators used license plate readers to identify the van and the owner's address of the man, who also lives in the township.

Police talked to the man, who told them that he was driving slowly because it was garbage day, and he was looking for metal. Other residents confirmed that the man often drives the van slowly through the area scrapping.